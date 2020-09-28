Editor:

Am I suppose to trust former VP Biden when he tries to pull on people's hearts by his many ads for president? Do people know the truth that VP Biden cannot force Americans to wear masks? Why does Harris-Biden not trust a vaccine if it comes out when it would be from the science and medical community? Do they think the President of the U.S. is making it in the basement?

Why is crime against "White" people not as important as when it is the Blacks committing the crime against White people? Why do we not have "White People Matter" shirts? Why does it have to be that "all White people are so much better off than anyone else?" Why do people have to kill police or hope they die or block the ER? When did it become okay to kill someone just for fun? Do you not have anything better to do?

Carol M Leonard

Port Charlotte

