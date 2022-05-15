Editor:

It might not be long before the bulldozers have a run at the Punta Gorda property across from restaurant row on Marion, referred to as “Market Place.”

There are opposing views how high buildings should be allowed. There is another consideration few choose to talk about. That property has served a vital function, providing space for the many Punta Gorda festivals and shows that help give the City vitality. Thousands flock in. No one discusses the future of the festivals.

The land, privately owned, is up for sale with a price greatly inflated by assurances the city will grant building height and density increases. Perhaps it’s not too late, what if the city could acquire at least part of those 5.5 acres? It would need rejuvenation, but could provide a festival venue, a stage or band shell, benches, and provide green public space as opposed to all buildings. What about finances?

If the city holds the line on building height, watch the asking price of the land plummet. The city often finds funds to cover large cost overruns when necessary.

Certainly the use of impact fees for parks and recreation is well recognized. What about considering uncommitted impact fees, funds from the 1% sales tax, and the remainder of the Trabue settlement from the sale of Fishermen’s Village? Call it Trabue Park! The benefits to all would be real and long lasting. I find few against the idea. Why not give consideration?

Gary Skillicorn

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments