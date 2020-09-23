Editor:

This is for the people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and now say they are not going to vote for him again.

The main reason many of you gave for voting for him was because you were fearful of what type of jurist Hillary would appoint to the Supreme Court. What type of jurist do you think Biden would appoint to the Supreme Court?

Richard C. Fischer

North Port

