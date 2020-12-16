Editor:
The Warp Speed Program for the COVID-19 virus, has produced vaccines. The latest U.S. deaths (12-07-20 ) stand at 282,231.
The burden of cancer in 2020 will provide an estimated 1,806,590 cases with a projection of 606,520 deaths. Deaths from cancer in 2019 in the U.S. were 606,880.
With all that be stated how about a Warp Speed Program to find a cure for cancer.
Or is that to much to ask from the government, that we support ?
Robert B.Osborne
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.