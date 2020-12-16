Editor:

The Warp Speed Program for the COVID-19 virus, has produced vaccines. The latest U.S. deaths (12-07-20 ) stand at 282,231.

The burden of cancer in 2020 will provide an estimated 1,806,590 cases with a projection of 606,520 deaths. Deaths from cancer in 2019 in the U.S. were 606,880.

With all that be stated how about a Warp Speed Program to find a cure for cancer.

Or is that to much to ask from the government, that we support ?

Robert B.Osborne

Port Charlotte


