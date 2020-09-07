Editor:
The punch line of of a letter on Aug. 31, disturbed me.
Vote Democrats out and after the election, put Democrats in prison?
He is accusing Democrats of being unpatriotic.
The content of his letter isn’t patriotic, to the United States of America. The content is more in line with a dictator.
As a long-time Democrat, I believe in the rule of law and justice for all. It is difficult to see the Grand Old Republican Party destroy itself from within.
For 240 years we have had a representative democracy. As a people, we have benefited equally from both the liberal and conservative viewpoints.
As a veteran, law-abiding, retired construction worker, I will resist your prison.
Robert Moran
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.