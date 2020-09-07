Editor:

The punch line of of a letter on Aug. 31, disturbed me.

Vote Democrats out and after the election, put Democrats in prison?

He is accusing Democrats of being unpatriotic.

The content of his letter isn’t patriotic, to the United States of America. The content is more in line with a dictator.

As a long-time Democrat, I believe in the rule of law and justice for all. It is difficult to see the Grand Old Republican Party destroy itself from within.

For 240 years we have had a representative democracy. As a people, we have benefited equally from both the liberal and conservative viewpoints.

As a veteran, law-abiding, retired construction worker, I will resist your prison.

Robert Moran

Port Charlotte

