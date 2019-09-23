Editor:

I don't follow the NFL like I did before the take a knee debacle, but after the recent news of Andrew Luck retiring, I felt a need to try to get another message to the fans. That is, the NFL doesn't care about you.

Don't get me wrong. Anyone certainly has a right to do what they feel is best when it comes to individual health. But, it was in the aftermath of Luck's retirement announcement and the statement from the Indianapolis Colts that they would allow him to keep $24.8 million that they could have recouped, that persuaded me to interject my thoughts.

First of all, they should have recouped the money and returned it to the fans in the form of rebates, lower ticket prices, etc. If I was a Colts' fan, I would be livid that not only does a man retire, but the team lets him keep my money as a bonus when he certainly has not earn the funds at all.

I know what it's like to work for a living. I spent 33½ years in less-than-desirable conditions to receive $1,787 a month as my reward. For this man to retire and be rewarded $24.8 million at the fans' expense is appalling. Fans, you have been duped. While you should have some monetary relief, you now sit in complete disbelief.

Curt Lindner

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments