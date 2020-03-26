Editor:
Really? American taxpayers should bail out major industries in the United States for their losses due to coronavirus? Should this include: the airlines who used 90% of their huge tax breaks last year to buy back their own stock; the cruise ship industry who register their ships in Liberia so they don’t have to pay U.S. taxes; the huge banking systems who charge Americans 27% interest on credit cards? How about Big Pharma, do they need bail outs too?
Do you really believe that any of that money will filter down to the people who clean airplanes after flights, or work in the housekeeping holes of ships, or sweat in the kitchens to support drive-thrus, or be used to lower the interest rates on credit cards or perhaps forgive late payments?
What about small mom and pop businesses who are trying their best to help their employees survive this crisis, hourly workers of those big chain industries? Americans are always being told to have enough savings, three months at least, to cover themselves in case of job losses or illness.
I guess this doesn’t include industries with CEO’s paid multi-millions of dollars.
Kathleen R. Perkins
Rotonda West
