Editor:
To the moon again. That is, according to Vice President Pence. He just learned five minutes before he was to give a speech.
That's right back to the moon again in five years, two years ahead of NASA's planned schedule. He said it was all hands on deck, whatever the the cost. This is a Trump administration's goal. Wait a minute, haven't we done this before, like 50 years ago and we haven't been back because there is no reason to do so. There is no air, water or gravity, and it's not habitable. "Duh."
This is like deciding to dig up one's relative who has been buried for 50 years and the light bulb goes off in your head that tells you, "Oh yeah," they're not breathing and they're dead.
Same rhetoric as Mexico will pay for the wall. Just say it and people will believe it, right?
Now, can anybody give me a reason why we should waste time and money for what is clearly just an adventure that has already been accomplished?
Back in 1969, I was as gung-ho as the next person about going to the moon, but now we've done that. Don't even start me on Mars, another planet with no air or water and wind storms worse than anything we have ever experienced here on Earth.
We have budget deficit problems up to our eyeballs and you want to waste people's talent, energy and taxpayers' hard-earned money on something so stupid. "If we can't live there why go there?"
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
