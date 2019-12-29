Editor:
I just read your editorial about politics and the holiday spirit. I am wondering why your editors should feel compelled to single out a group of peaceful protesters who were standing up for their constitutional rights. You remarked that you hoped we did not sabotage the Christmas spirit with ill will.
I am completely baffled as to why you would make such a ridiculous remark. Our group standing up for what we believe has nothing to do with our holiday spirit. How you tied these two together is beyond me. Why did you feel it necessary to single us out as the bad guys. We are just people who love our country and want to make sure we stand up for our beliefs. You should all be grateful for people like us
Janet Farrell
Punta Gorda
