Editor:
As of Feb. 29, 2020 there are 65,996 registered Republicans, 39,263 registered Democrats and 38,369 registered with no affiliation in Charlotte County. So why are there so many more letters to the editor from Democrats? Just wondering if the Sun is a little biased or are the Democrats just more vindictive?
Sandy Babcock
Port Charlotte
