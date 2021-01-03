Editor:
I just renewed my subscription to your newspaper. Mainly for the puzzles for my wife.
I see that the paper remains very liberal and the Trump hatred in the letters is the same. I don’t know why people need to hate and be negative. What will they do with their hate when Biden takes over?
We have so much to be thankful for. I’m a veteran who loves America and loves Trump. Please pray for us and our country. And may God bless us all .
Ed Farrell
Punta Gorda
