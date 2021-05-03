Editor:
Well, it is official, there is no such thing as agreement in this country today. It is one side or the other, it is black or white, (and I am not talking about race) red or blue, right or left, liberal or conservative. But never ever agreement on any subject anymore.
Now I am 80 years old and do not see this changing in my lifetime, but only can only hope that it can get better for my son and his family.
Only this morning an article in the Daily Sun “Local residents unhappy after the release of genetically modified mosquitoes." Unhappy about what, that science came up with a way to get rid of a potential, disease spreader that could save someone’s life. What is it, you do not want to kill a poor defenseless mosquitos?
As Biden would say “come on man.” It's like now we have a vaccine for Covid-19 that has been proven effective, but now we have 30% of angry old white men that now do not want to get it, but why? Nobody's going to tell them what to do, especially if it is someone from the other side of the tracks so to speak.
I guess if someone from the right or left found a cure for cancer with a simple shot the other side would not take it. If that isn't crazy and stupid I don't know what is.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
