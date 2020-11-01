Editor:
Can you imagine Commissioner Truex selling his houses/properties at a loss? Nah!
Can you imagine Commissioner Tiseo selling his Pik N Run stores at a loss? Nah!
Can you imagine Commissioner Doherty performing his engineering contracts for less the going rate? Nah!
Can you imagine Dr. Commissioner Constance doing facial/body surgery as a favor to patients (free)? Nah!
Can you imagine Commissioner Deutsch performing his career-politician obligations at a loss? NAH! Big time no for him.
So, why are these commissioners considering selling the Melbourne Street prime waterfront property with a spectacular view and easy accessibility for a low, low price? If it’s because of the current market, why not wait for an uptick in the market?
I say a give-away sale could and should result in an investigation.
Doesn't this property belong to the people of Charlotte County?
Isn't the Board of County Commissioners supposed to be good stewards of our money and assets?
These are my opinions and opinions of many others.
Does this pass the smell test? I am sure it doesn’t.
Susan Hutt
Port Charlotte
