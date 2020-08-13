Editor:
People ask me why this former Republican switched parties and refuses to vote for the current office holder.
"The Bunker Boy" who hid from protesters.
The “billionaire” who hides his tax returns.
The “genius” who hides his college grades.
The “business-man” who bankrupted three casinos and lost over $1B in 10 years.
The “playboy” who pays for sex multiple times.
The “Christian” who doesn’t go to church and poses with an upside down Bible but can’t say if he likes the old or new testament better because he doesn’t know what your are talking about.
The “philanthropist” who defrauds charities.
The “patriot” who dodged the draft.
The “innocent” man who refuses to testify.
The “Republican” who compares himself to Lincoln but supports the Confederate Flag, its symbols and people who fan it.
The “President” who takes no responsibility for its decisions.
The “tough strong man” who wears makeup and hairspray and cowers in a bunker with the WH lights all off.
The “capitalist” who admires authoritarian communist leaders.
The “best President for black people” who retweet’s racist videos , calls for execution of black people (Central Park 5 & Obama) calls himself a nationalist , tells brown and Black congresswomen to go back were they came from, calls black football players son of bitches, tear gas and threatens BLM protesters."
The environmentalist that has destroyed the Clean Water Act so your drinking water can be poisoned.
Time to vote it out!
Glen Burnap
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.