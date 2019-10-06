Editor:
The recent tragic death of 15-year-old Khyler Edman, who fought off a burglar, protecting his 5-year-old sister, and died for his bravery, has left the Port Charlotte neighborhood in shock.
Yet one must wonder why the suspect in custody, Ryan Cole has been allowed to roam the neighborhood committing a long list of crimes including being charged with five past crimes that were all adjudicated according to news reports.
While we have a professional sheriff's department that responded quickly to this incident and captured the suspect and acted in the best interest of the community, why has not the judicial system stepped up to stop habitual lawbreakers and allow them to go free and terrorize the public and to be turned loose into the community time after time to commit more crimes?
I hope during the next election voters will pay more attention to their county judge selections.
Hopefully this fine young 15-year-old boy has not died in vain.
Delores Savas
Port Charlotte
