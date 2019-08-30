Editor:
My friend from Indiana called me the other day and asked: "Have you been to Chic-fil-A yet today?" That day my wife Joy and I were going to Chic-fil-A for dinner rather than early in the day, which is our usual custom. Then Daniel asked: "Why do you go there so often?"
It starts with the food. Every menu item is good quality. Then Ed and Wendy, the franchisees, are two lovely folks who spend a lot of time in their store. Next, the staff is friendly and well-trained. Of all the times I have been there I don't think I have ever had an issue.
Other nice touches: They always have a dining room attendant on duty to refill drinks and secure everything guests might need. They have only white napkins. They bring your order to your table. They greet you (often by name) when you arrive. In case of rain, they have umbrellas.
Even their restrooms are exceptional. All fixtures are self-flushing. They have facial tissues for your use. There is even mouthwash for their guests. Again, white paper towels. Another thing I appreciate is restroom doors that swing out.
And certainly, not least, is their support of community events and nonprofits. They are continually helping many schools and organizations in Charlotte County. They are also to be commended for closing on Sundays.
Richard Eubank
Port Charlotte
