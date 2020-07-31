Editor;
I am not a proponent of wearing a mask, however, when shopping I do wear one if it’s required.
I do get a chuckle when I notice someone wearing their mask while driving their vehicle.
I wonder if they wear their mask in the privacy of their own home?
People, do you realize that masks are designed to stop the virus from entering via the mouth and nose? But what about your eyes? Those little viruses can enter through your eyes as easy as through your nose and mouth!
So those of you driving with your mask in place, please don’t adjust your mask so that it covers your eyes.....while driving!
Lawrence Gessler
Punta Gorda
