Editor:
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Democrats relentlessly criticize President Trump for misleading the American people, lying, and non transparency. Why is it then they refuse to answer a simple question of whether they plan to pack the Supreme Court?
Joe Biden's answer to this monumental change to the judicial branch of government is "I will tell you after I'm elected, if I tell you now it will be on every front page" What! How can the media allow him to refuse to inform us of his intention? This is one of the central points of the election. I, for one, would like to know before I decide, and cast my vote.
Also, I think everyone is missing the point to Nancy Pelosi's intention to pushing her 25th Amendment Bill. The bill states that the President can be replaced by the Vice President if he or she is not mentally able to serve. This is not aimed at Donald Trump three weeks before the election. It is to provide an easy transition for Kamala Harris to serve as the president if Joe Biden is elected, in what they have both called the Harris - Biden administration.
Rik Sills
Rotonda West
