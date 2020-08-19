Editor:
I bought a new laptop and went to the Cultural Center in Port Charlotte to have the Computer Group Club put the info from my old laptop onto the new one. The Computer Group Club has been fixing my computer issues for awhile now. They are group of a “certain age” who worked in the tech field.
They also refurbish computer donations and with help from big tech firms put new software on computers and donate these computers to needy kids. I asked if I could donate my previous laptop since I feared so many children who could least afford it might be falling behind with out a computer in the home.
The man I spoke with suggested I call the superintendent of schools in Charlotte County to complain, as the Cultural Center Computer Group had offered donated refurbished computers to Charlotte County Schools and been refused.
Unbelievable! Quick to ask for more tax dollars yet won’t accept help from the community? Really?
It is my belief that the majority of our tax dollars go to bloated administrative salaries and cushy office buildings and the majority of the people who populate those buildings won’t look outside the box to benefit the students and community they are being paid to serve.
Allison Ryan
Port Charlotte
