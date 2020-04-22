Editor:
Question: What if you or someone you know, had vital information that would save hundreds, perhaps thousands of lives?
Would you take action and make sure that people knew? (I hope you would.) Or would you try and hide the fact the you knew and downplay its severity?
Continually lie to cover up that you did indeed know and stop those around you from exposing your lies. (I can not fathom why anyone would do this.)
It's very sad that we have these people in power, those who knowingly had this information and didn’t say anything out of fear of reprisal or that condoned those lies. Those in power who protected these lies have to be brought to the forefront and punished for their deeds. We all know who he and those are.
It's also sad, that it is to late to change what is transpiring. Sad that so many of our loved ones have bared the brunt of those deceitful lies.
When this is over, don’t let it pass as unfortunate and yesterday's news.
We need to thank those who are placing their lives in danger to help those in need. They are truly our heroes.
Lee Haines
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.