Editor:

If you are a logically minded Republican, Democrat or Independent, one questions should be on the tip of your tongue.

Why would a multi-billion dollar, international, holding company pay a totally unqualified (by his own admission) individual to sit on the board of directors? A little research shows that neither the company nor the board member had very good track records.

With a pool of people out there who are knowledgeable in oil exploration, why would you chose Hunter Biden? There is only one possible answer to that question — quid pro quo. Any other conclusion is naïve. Large, multi-national corporations do not put washe-up drug users on their boards for no good reason.

All other investigations aside, this one should have bipartisan support.

Jean Arcamone

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments