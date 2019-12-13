Editor:
If you are a logically minded Republican, Democrat or Independent, one questions should be on the tip of your tongue.
Why would a multi-billion dollar, international, holding company pay a totally unqualified (by his own admission) individual to sit on the board of directors? A little research shows that neither the company nor the board member had very good track records.
With a pool of people out there who are knowledgeable in oil exploration, why would you chose Hunter Biden? There is only one possible answer to that question — quid pro quo. Any other conclusion is naïve. Large, multi-national corporations do not put washe-up drug users on their boards for no good reason.
All other investigations aside, this one should have bipartisan support.
Jean Arcamone
Englewood
