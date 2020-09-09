Editor:
The current tumultuous state of our country rests solely on the shoulders of Donald Trump, not on Obama or Biden. Trump takes no responsibility for the condition of our country. He only blames others. Here are the deplorable results of Trump’s first term:
Nearly 200,000 Americans have died after seven months with no national strategic plan to control and eliminate Covid-19, all because Trump thinks he knows better than the health experts.
Millions of Americans have lost their jobs as the unemployment rate exceeds 10% and our country’s Gross Domestic Product hits rock bottom.
Prescriptions for veterans and elderly are delayed because of Trump’s removal of sorting machines and mailboxes.
Our warming planet is spurring record numbers of hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires while Trump is in climate change denial and takes no action.
Cries from Americans for equality, justice and reform fall on deaf ears as Trump’s response to peaceful protestors is tear gas, brute force and even death.
Trump embraces the support of white supremacists and conspiracy theory groups like Qanon because he believes they can help him get re-elected.
The Department of Justice, Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Center now work for Trump’s re-election, not for the interest of the American people.
The White House, the peoples’ house, is used for political benefit and a personal backdrop for Trump’s re-election campaign.
This is Donald Trump’s presidency. Why would anyone want four more years of the same?
Harold Bruyere
Port Charlotte
