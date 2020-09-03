Editor:
Scenario one: you have a preteen son who needs a mentor. A man volunteers. This man has a history of: lying, cheating, misogyny, bullying those who disagree with him, ridiculing the handicapped, and having a massive ego where he insists he’s always right even when proven wrong, and punishes those who disagree with him
Would you allow him to be your son’s mentor?
Scenario two: you have a young, teenage daughter has just been invited to a “girls only party” whose host and only adult attendee has a history of: lying, cheating, misogyny, preying on young women, bullying those who disagree with him, ridiculing the handicapped, and having a massive ego where he insists he’s always right even when proven wrong, and punishes those who disagree with him.
Adult chaperones and parents are not invited.
Would you allow your daughter to attend?
If yes to either question, you need to reassess your values as a parent.
If no to either question, why on earth would you want a man like this to lead our country for another four years.
If he’s not fit to be a room alone with your children, he’s not fit to lead America.
Margaret Brennan
Punta Gorda
