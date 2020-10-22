Editor:

So, you're voting for Biden? Tell me why without mentioning Trump.

Before signing your ballot, think about Joe's lies, about meeting his wife on a blind date. Their 43-year marriage grew out of a documented extra-marital affair.

Think about the unanswered questions about his son, Hunter and the $3.5 million he received from the widow of the Moscow mayor in 2014. Then he lied about Hunter sending thousands to people in the "sex industry," thought to be sex trafficking with nonresident alien women. And then there is the unanswered relationship with Burisma Company - his directorship and all the money.

It is now proven that on 1/5/2017 Biden, Obama, and Comey met and agreed to undermine the peaceful transition to Trump. Biden lied about his college. And he is lying about his plans for our country.

We know what we have. Biden and company are terrifying for us all. And then there is Kamala!

Susan Miscia

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments