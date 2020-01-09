Editor:

Back in Genesis we find that Sodom and Gomorrah were so wicked that God had to destroy them. Now out of the ashes we find that Sodom and Gomorrah have risen again, but this time throughout the world.

The wickedness of the world has become so great that once again it has come up before God. The time of judgment upon the world is getting closer every day and the book of Revelations makes it very clear that God's judgment will cleanse the earth of all unrighteousness.

Marvin Coad

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments