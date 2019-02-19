Editor:
When is the truth not the truth? MSM frequently uses misinformation. An example is the rush to judgment. We witnessed the “Covington Catholic High School” incident. MSM presented their biased approach creating a fake story. “Distort, print, verify later” is their mantra.
Once our Congress was populated by adults working together for an effective stable government. Our liberal left, Democrats, now employ political ramblings with infantile moral attacks, such as” immoral,” “sinful,” “un-American,” and “racist,” because they lack factual arguments for their untenable position.
Nancy Pelosi is the spear-bearer for the Democratic shield-wall that stands against compromise. That shield-wall broke the Republicans in Congress. She can to do good, or as the Wicked Witch of the West, she can damage this country.
Liberals cannot tolerate Trump and the conservatism that he has brought to the forefront of American politics. The position that the Democrats now take is not based on fact, but immature emotions and the desire to damage Trump regardless of the cost to the country. This position is not only stupid, but dumb. “Stupid” might be fixed with education. “Dumb,” on the other hand, cannot be improved upon.
Americans, including the press, are entitled to our First Amendment right of free speech. However, our MSM, unable to to print or say anything good about Trump, is abusing that right by imposing their political prejudices to corrupt the cherished principle of democracy. MSM shouldn’t express their views at all. They should be presenting the facts.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
