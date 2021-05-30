Editor:
This Harbor Village Community Development District, near Placida Road and S.R. 776, is approximately 408.39 acres - that is a huge parcel of land with no doubt abundant wildlife habitat and also with a heck of a lot of trees - Heritage Oaks for sure - that you have indicated should be saved from the bulldozer.
What are the plans for developing this important piece of land? Will the developer be prevented from clear cutting the property? This is an environmentally sensitive piece of property for wildlife especially and also because of its close proximity to the Myakka River. What restrictions would be placed on this developer? Can this development be denied the ordinance to grant the petition to develop this land?
With all the money Charlotte County has to spend, why can't some of this money be used to buy up parcels of land such as this to protect what land we have left in Charlotte County. You and the rest of the commissioners need to put the brakes on large scale developments such as this one. Murdock Village is totally trashed - not a tree left standing and cookie cutter houses 15 feet apart. Is that really what you want Port Charlotte to look like?
I do truly hope we can save this parcel of land from being developed - if not at least developed in a responsible way that pays respect to wildlife and the trees within.
I look forward to hearing back from you.
Gail Frost
Port Charlotte
