Editor:
President Donald Trump has spent the past few weeks trying to overturn the election that was called in favor of Joe Biden. Trump refuses to concede and does not seem interested in the battle with the Coronavirus. So I'm asking: Where is Vice President Mike Pence?
Is Pence sitting in the White House watching TV with Trump? Is he so scared of Trump that he won't tell Trump that Biden won the election? Is Pence making Trump aware of the rising number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus?
Which member of the Republican party is going to tell the rabid Trump supporters that Trump lost the election? Who will tell those that plan to resist the Biden presidency that an armed insurrection will cause a civil war?
We live in America! This is a democracy! Opinions are allowed! Elections are held and losers concede!
It's time to rally around the Biden team and see what his administration does over the next four years. If you don't like what Biden does, vote him out in four years. If you like what he does for the nation, reelect him in 2024. I'm sure that he will concede if he loses in 2024.
Bill Schlanger
Port Charlotte
