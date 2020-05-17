Editor:
I haven't noticed much reaction to the fact that our federal government has refused to finance the United States Postal Service when it runs out of money in August. Is it possible that nobody cares that our post offices, carriers and delivery trucks may disappear in September, ending one of the oldest departments in our federal government?
Of course, the Republican-controlled Senate and White House would like to privatize the USPS along with public education and prisons. They'd also like to get rid of Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare, and they might have accomplished those goals if it weren't for this pesky pandemic. Maybe they can still do all of that if Trump wins reelection. Of course, a few of us old folks may wonder what happened when we check our empty mailboxes and receive no check from Social Security.
Ray Patterson
Port Charlotte
