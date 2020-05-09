Editor:

I am truly afraid that President Trump will close the United States Postal Service. The reason this frightens me is that so many older adults, like myself, rely on voting by mail.

If the coronavirus returns in November, I will be risking my life to vote in person.

This is not a partisan issue. Republican and Democrats vote by mail! However, should he actually close this government public service I will show up in person just to vote against his reelection.

Patricia Flynn

Sarasota

