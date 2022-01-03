There are three world military powers, each following their version of Manifest Destiny.
China and the United States are embroiled in a diplomatic spat over China’s inhumane treatment of Uyghurs. Some countries of the world, following our lead, are diplomatically boycotting the 2022 Beijing Olympics. China’s rection: condemnation of the boycott and threats to retaliate.
China’s strategy is to mix trade, diplomacy and bullying of both corporations and foreign governments.
Example. Houston Rockets GM, Morey 2019, voiced his stance supporting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. China wanted him sacked. The NBA folded.
Today Kanter, a Boston Celtics player, has been outspoken about oppression in China. China’s reaction, strip the Celtic’s games’ circulation in China.
Regarding Taiwanese independence, China has warned Biden that encouraging them would have consequences.
If you merely weigh the cost of a modern warfare, i.e., physical destruction and the disruption of trade and commerce against accepting the status quo, there is little reason to go to war with China over Taiwan.
Is this country willing to put moral integrity over financial gain? Morals over money? Or will our leaders basically look at the conflict as a balance sheet and conclude that a diplomatic settlement is in our best financial interests?
Should the U.S. take the expedient route of accepting China dominance over Taiwan (financial position|) or respond to China’s saber rattling with of our own (moral high ground)? Is our military capable of successfully confronting China?
