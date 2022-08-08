Want a commissioner with a 12-year history of spending and raising taxes or a history of wasteful spending and raising taxes in Punta Gorda? If you would rather have a commissioner with a history of cutting wasteful spending and saving taxpayers millions of dollars, Dave Kalin should have your vote.
Do you want a commissioner who approves of the county attorney making her own rules, without public input? For instance, she made up a rule that no private citizen can document what public officials do in our county public buildings without specific permission. The ex-Punta Gorda City Council member voted to trespass private citizens for attempting to document transactions or public officials in public buildings? If you would rather have a commissioner who would fight for a complete removal of these practices and would follow the actual laws, you want Dave Kalin.
Do you want a commissioner who believes his own agenda and his donors agendas should be exclusively implemented? A commissioner who seldom even responds to the people? If, instead, you want proven accessibility, you would want Dave Kalin.
Do you want a commissioner who voted to allow Sunseeker to be built without viable plans for entering U.S. 41 or adequate parking. Another candidate is being funded by a wealthy developer and PACs from Sarasota. Would you rather have a commissioner with a local grassroots campaign who will fight for the people and responsible growth? That would be Dave Kalin.
