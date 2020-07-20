Editor:

Finally, we have a school board candidate that is willing to be honest and represent the parents and taxpayers. His name is Joe Williams and I have known him for many years.

He doesn't seek fame or public recognition, He is seeking solutions to problems that have plagued our school system for years. His experience sending children through our school system is unmatched by all school board members combined. Due to this experience he sees problems that the others do not see or refuse to recognize.

I know him to be honest, sincere and results driven. He is determined to fix the problems that he has seen over the years and we should all be grateful for that. I know I will be. Parents need better representation in our schools and Joe will make sure that they are. He will make a fine school board member. When I get my ballot, I will mark it for Joe Williams and you should too.

Karrie Kniceley

Punta Gorda

