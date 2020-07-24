Editor:
Responding to a crazy letter…Joseph Williams for school board, never. As a 30-year teacher, I will tell you why. Liability! As a teacher, or school board member, one is responsible for the wellbeing of students, usually about 36 per class. I taught middle school, but it could be more in high school.
His hair-brained idea is for parents to have cameras in the classroom. With an average of 36 students per class, that would be 72 parents with cameras on the teacher and students in that classroom. How ridiculous!
As the mother of three daughters. “I don’t want anyone photographing my daughters in any way.” I don’t know these parents, or who is a pedophile, or has child pornography. I read it regularly in our newspaper. Can you guarantee that nobody would use my daughters’ videos inappropriately? No! Can you guarantee nobody will exploit them? Absolutely not! Talk about liability insurance. You’d better have a lot of it!
Furthermore, it opens the door for bullying on social media. Vulnerable children could be bullied online. That could result in a child committing suicide. Do you want that kind of liability as a school board member?
As a teacher, I’d never work with 72 strangers videoing me daily. There’s a teacher shortage.
Would you want 72 strangers watching you all day? That violates teachers’ rights. I doubt anybody would welcome that. Unless you are a movie star or model, nobody should be videotaping you on the job.
Louisa Papa
Port Charlotte
