Editor:
We have a conservative School Board candidate that actually gets it. He understands the problems facing our students and parents. He also understands the need to get spending under control, something our current school board refuses to do.
He wants to abandon the one touch lockdown system that will cost us $26,000,000. Instead his common sense approach is to work with the sheriff to develop a concealed carry program for properly vetted and trained faculty. This would save us a lot of money and be a quick deterrent in case of attack.
Another one of his ideas is to put classroom cams in the classroom. This would be a great idea, especially now with the COVID-19 protocols. Teachers could teach class in front of their students even in a remote setting. What a great idea. Why don't we already do this? I am a parent and I appreciate his stand against pornography in our school libraries. He stands for parents' rights and family values, something I find missing in our schools.
It is nice to know that we have someone to vote for that cares about these things. His website is very informative and will confirm all that I have written. You should check him out. When I vote in the upcoming election I am voting for Joe Williams and I hope you will too.
Kathy Calderwood
Punta Gorda
