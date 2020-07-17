Editor:
I am writing on behalf of of Joe Williams who is a candidate for our School Board. I have known Joe most of his life. I have watched over the years as he has raised his children and sent them through our school system.
During this time I have seen some of the problems he encountered sending his children to our schools. I can tell you, he is not afraid to take on a problem and look for a solution. I find it refreshing to know that he is running for this position.
We need someone who will tackle the problems in our schools and look for solutions. Having raised five daughters, I can say he certainly has the experience under his belt to know what the problems that face our students. He is an honest, married family man that will stand up for parent's rights and family values.
He is not part of the problem, he will be part of the solution. I am proud to know Joe and his family. I will be proud to vote for him. If you haven't already, please take a moment and look at his position on the issues that he plans to address. They are posted on his web page. We should all support this fine candidate and make sure to vote in August for Joe Williams.
Nancy Thibeault
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.