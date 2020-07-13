Editor:

We have a School Board race to decide in August. In this race there is a clear choice. Kim Amontree, the incumbent, has been in office for the last four years. During this time our taxes, and spending has increased. Transparency and accountability have not.

We can expect more of the same if she is elected. Her opponent, Joe Williams, provides a clear alternative to the status quo. He wants to control spending. He is calling for more accountability in our school system. He is advocating for meaningful common sense change to the business as usual way our schools are administered.

His parent and taxpayer friendly policies will be a welcome change to our school board. Do your homework before you vote. You will indeed see the difference between the candidates. The choice is clear. More of the same or meaningful common sense change. I will be voting for the latter.

Kim Wilcox

Punta Gorda

