Editor:
I am a parent and I must say Joe Williams has my vote for the school board. It is about time that someone spoke up for the parents of our students.
His experience sending children to our schools is unequaled. He has been there and done that and understands the problems that we face sending our children to the public schools. His opponent sent her children to private schools for their elementary and middle schooling. I guess our public schools were not good enough for her.
Mr. Williams did not have that luxury and has seen the problems and has solutions. His only desire is to fix these problems. We should all be thankful that he is trying to make our schools more parent friendly. He also understands that spending more money does not solve these problems. He supports common sense changes like sending report cards home to parents. Why did we quit doing this? I don't see our current board member advocating for report cards.
This is just one example. There are many others he hopes to address as well. His website is very informative and displays his knowledge of the problems that parents face when sending children to our schools. I would much rather have Joe Williams representing me than the current board member that didn't think our public schools were good enough for her kids and failed to fix the problems that made her feel that way.
Terry Calderwood
Punta Gorda
