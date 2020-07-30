Editor:
I have a friend that I have known for years. His name is Joe Williams. He is running for the Charlotte County School Board. He has a big family and has been sending his children to our schools for years.
He understands the problems facing our school system. His dedication to improving the school system prompted him to run for School Board in the last election. It is too bad that he wasn't elected then. If he had been we may not have seen a school tax increase. We would also have a better school system.
His common sense ideas will help steer us back to the things that we used to do that worked, like sending out report cards. Parents not receiving report cards. That is ridiculous. Joe will fix these problems.
He will definitely speak up when things aren't right and look for a solution instead of denying the problem. An honest family man looking to represent the parents and taxpayers. We should all vote Joe Williams.
Rex Whitley
Punta Gorda
