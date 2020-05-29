Editor:
There are sick people reading you newspaper, and I don’t mean from the COVID-19 virus. Great news … we have a vaccine.
The hate that exists for our President is a sickness. There is such a lack of respect for the office of President. Hate-filled behavior has become an obsession.
Some of your readers are easily led. They believe what they see and hear as the news media spreads outrageous lies. Letters prove it every day.
So many jaded Trump haters, and much of the news media, do not really care about the future of our nation. Revenge and obstruction are their agenda.
The truths about all the illicit schemes are coming to the surface. Some of your readers should vary their TV channels to see both sides of the story.
Draining the swamp is happening… finally. The time and money that has been wasted on all the false claims, investigations, and spreading of false information is criminal. The ‘haters’ have taken away from our country’s needs during this pandemic.
A cure for the ‘sickness’ is the truth. The haters must admit their thinking is unfounded and corrupt. That includes easily led followers that believe all that was presented to them without taking the time or making any effort to fact-check.
There must be a price to pay for the corruption and injustice done to our President, and the American citizens. Trump 2020 is the vaccine for our country. Rid the corruption and make our country healthy again.
Pam Kilmer
Punta Gorda
