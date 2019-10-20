Editor:

Has anyone else noticed the deterioration of the road at the new end of Winchester Boulevard heading west from Cougar Way to Placida Road?

I contacted Charlotte County over three months ago with my concerns and the road conditions have gotten worse since then. It appears to be sinking in several areas especially approaching the traffic light at Placida Road. It seems a shame that this wonderful road is deteriorating in just four years.

I hope we will not be faced with the same issues that driving on Winchester Boulevard in Sarasota County has presented.

Ron Guiliano Sr.

Rotonda West

