Editor:
I read an article in the Jan. 28 paper under Our View and was so glad that finally someone in the news would tell Sarasota County to take care of paving the whole Winchester Boulevard now -- not in the next five years.
I called them several times over the past years to ask them to get someone out there to at least patch the many holes, and actually within the next few days someone came out and did fix them.
Now, however, it is time for no more patching, but to get their rear ends in gear and re-pave the entire road now, not five years from now.
Betty Brown
Englewood
