Editor:
To coin a phrase from a '50s Spencer Tracy movie "Bad Day at Black Rock", "Sad Day in Punta Gorda" learning the Muscle Car City will be closing its doors. Rick Treworgy along with his daughter, April Patchell, have made a huge footprint in Charlotte County for the collector car hobby.
My husband, Don, and Rick had been friends for many years and were he here he would be one of the first to slap him on the back and wish him well and thank you for the great experience you have given us in how the auto has evolved into what it is today in your museum. As I stand here in his place I, along with the members of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America SW Florida Region wish you and April well.
Rick, enjoy your retirement, stay well, you will be missed.
Lee Royston
Punta Gorda
