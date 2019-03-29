Editor:
Almost simultaneously with the release of the Mueller Report into Russian collusion surrounding the 2016 election, the usual suspects started questioning the results and vowing more investigations. At that point I realized, this will never be over.
We have spent somewhere north of $25 million over almost two years. It has consumed our news programs and caused a deeper division in the country.
The Dems had a meltdown back when they feared President Trump would fire Mueller. They asserted that he was the person to get to the truth. I guess that was until they didn't like his truth. He indicted or charged 34 people, that sounds pretty thorough to me.
The bottom line is that a fake dossier created by Democratic players didn't stop his election, and a long and expensive investigation hasn't resulted in any charges. It is time to get back to business. That is what the majority of people want and need. There are important challenges facing our country, Congress needs to start acting like adults and do their job.
And the media needs to take it off the news. It isn't news. It is a witch hunt instigated by Democrats and fueled by the liberal media.
Bruce Butler
Englewood
