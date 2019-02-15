Editor:
Did you see the news? Governor DeSantis has proposed $422 million more for teacher pay bonuses.
Good, highly rated Florida teachers will get a $9,000 bonus and principals would get up to $6,500. Additionally, $10 million for teacher recruitment. This sounds like a win for all Florida educators.
Now we can rescind the recent Yes for Success property tax increase, being taxed twice for the same thing is uncalled for and is just wrong. If the proposals pass I urge all property taxpayers to call and write local government leaders and School Board members and demand the tax be stopped and rescinded.
Chas Seybold
Port Charlotte
Good luck getting anything back from our useless commissioners, they will find a way to use that money for what it was not meant for, when will voters learn.
