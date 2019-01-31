Editor:
How about this "novel" idea? No pay for all Democrats, including Pelosi and Schumer, until they sit down and genuinely discuss to reach a compromise with President Trump?
Their refusal to do so is petty and juvenile at best. Sick and tired of their political pandering to their base.
Did they forget they have a fiduciary responsibility to the American people to come to a compromise on all issues?
Their "holier than thou" attitude sickens me.
It is obvious the Democrats only wish to continue this standoff. Shame, shame on them.
May the voters remember their despicable behavior come election time.
Barbara Morris
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.