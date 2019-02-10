Editor:
Abortion, abortion, abortion. I am sick of reading and hearing about abortion.
Trump needs a new war to rally his troops, so he has declared war on the right of a woman to own her body. Abortion is not a happily sought-after solution to an unwanted pregnancy, but it will always be a necessity as long as there are rapes and deformed fetuses.
And yes, we are talking about fetuses, products of conception, not babies. If a fetus is not viable outside the womb, especially without medical intervention, it is not a baby.
If the pro-birth group (not necessarily pro-life, as they abdicate responsibility for that life after birth) truly wants to eliminate or lessen the need for abortion, they can approach the issue more rationally:
Permit sex education early in the schools. Make contraception readily available. Make men and boys responsible for their actions and teach them to respect women. Give women access to post-natal care and day care for their babies so that they can provide a decent life for the children.
Yes, abortion could very well become illegal but it will never disappear. All that will happen is that women will be forced to undergo damaging and dangerous procedures and the fetuses still will not become babies.
I also find a lot of hypocrisy in those who chose which commandments they will follow and to what extent. I always thought it was a package deal. To quote a sign I saw recently, "Keep your Theology out of my Biology."
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.