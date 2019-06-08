Editor:
In the abortion debate, all the "rights" are given to the woman and none are given to the child. The only thing that can be gleaned from this fact is that an unborn child is not a human being.
If it was considered a living human, abortion would be considered what it is, murder. Isn't it hypocritical to charge the murderer of a pregnant mother as a double homicide? I guess you can have it both ways.
Pro-choice advocates talk about a woman's right to chose. Nobody will state the obvious, a woman does have a right to chose. She can chose to prevent the pregnancy (except in the cases of rape or incest). The need for most abortions stems from the lack of personal responsibility.
Part of being a woman, like it or not, is that you can conceive, carry and give birth to another human being. Yes, another human being. So your choice to have an abortion deprives that other person of their future choices.
It is good to bring this issue to the public forum. Now may be the time to make some changes to Roe v. Wade and to decide when a fetus becomes a person. Roe v. Wade was born of a sexual revolution and it is questionable if it was designed or intended to go to the extremes we see today.
Alice Vann
Englewood
You are wrong Alice? Such individuals as yourself In the abortion debate,want to give all the "rights" to the state.
