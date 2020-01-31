Editor:
Charlotte County listen up. Gardens of Gulf Cove Homeowners Association Port Charlotte, Florida. Who the hell auctions off a person's home for a $25 late fee and a $36,000 fine?
Let it go that far, seriously? Judge Bell and the HOA need to be (ashamed).
Butch Erny
Port Charlotte
