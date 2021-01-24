Editor:

It does my heart good to hear the Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will fly the American flag again in their Field of Heroes for the month of February.

They usually fly them in November, but with the virus they had to postpone it. I have a flag to honor my brother, a U.S. Marine who was in combat in Vietnam. He now suffers from agent orange damage through his whole body.

He has tears in his eyes when I tell him his flag is flying. A yellow ribbon banner is attached stating it's for him and by whom. I bought the flag five years ago for $40 the the club flies is every year there for $10.

If you want to fly a flag for your hero (vet, police officer, EMS or even a nurse) call Linda at 941-627-0086 or Arleen at 609-994-6886. I'm so proud.

God bless America.

Mary J. Tekip

Port Charlotte

